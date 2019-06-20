2019 Africa Cup Nations: Angola pull out of South Africa friendly at 11th hour

South Africa were scheduled to face Angola in their final warm-up match on Wednesday afternoon in Cairo but the Sable Antelopes pulled out hours to kick off.

According to reports, Angola cited a lack of training since arriving in the Egyptian capital.

Bafana Bafana Team manager Barney Kujane explained that all was set for the match to go ahead on Tuesday afternoon after meeting with Angolan officials to map out the rules of the friendly.

''We are disappointed and frustrated. We had arranged this match three weeks ago and Angola confirmed everything in writing," Kujane revealed.

"We even had a meeting with their technical staff at our hotel yesterday afternoon [Tuesday, 18 June 2019], in which both teams reconfirmed the match and agreed on the rules of the practice game."

Stuart Baxter had to divide his squad into two teams for a training match at the Aero Sports Centre.

South Africa will face Ivory Coast in their AFCON opener on Monday.