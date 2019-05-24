2019 Africa Cup Nations: Ghana coach installs Andre Ayew as new Black Stars captain, Kwadwo Asamoah deputy

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has confirmed André Ayew will skipper the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Kwadwo Asamoah has his deputy.

The country's all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan who was striped of the armband has been re-assisgned as General Captain.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

''Ayew replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

''Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for a record seven years has been elevated to the position of "General Captain".

''Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah has been named the deputy captain.

''President of the GFA-NC Dr Kofi Amoah has called on all stakeholders and citizens to support the transition whilst the Black Stars prepare their assault and conquest of Africa at AFCON 2019.''

Ghana will play Benin, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon at the tournament in Egypt.

The Black Stars are scheduled to start camping on 1 June, 2019 in Dubai where the provisional 29-man squad would be trimmed to 23 for the showpiece.