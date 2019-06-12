GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Five dropped Ghana players leave camp

Published on: 12 June 2019

Players who failed to make Ghana's final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations have finally left the team's camping base in Dubai.

Five players were axed from the team after a five day training exercise in the gulf region.

FC Nantes striker Abdul Majeed Waris,  CD Numancia forward Yaw Yeboah, local pair Abdul Fatawu  and Hassan Mohammed and New York FC's Ebenezer Ofori failed to make the cut.

The players have left the camping base to their various destinations.

Kotoko and Hearts will welcome the return of their respective players  - Abdul Fatawu and Hassan Mohammed ahead of Sunday's crunch semi-final tie in the Tier 1 competition.

 

 

