2019 Africa Cup of Nations: AC Milan star tops assists, Trezeguet best dribbler as John hold record of first Red Card at AFCON

Ivory Coast and AC Milan star Franc Kessie finished the group stages of the Nations Cup as the player with the best pass rate.

Egypt winger Trezeguet is the player with the most successful take on at the tournament with Ghana international John Boye holding the record of the man to be sent off first at the 2019 AFCON.

There have been some brilliant individual performers so far at the Nations Cup.

Eleven players have two goals apiece including Ghana Jordan Ayew.

Beninese forward Mickael Poté, Kenyan Michael Olunga, Ugandan attacker Emmanuel Okwi, Egyptians Ahmed Elmohamady and Mohamed Salah, Congolese Cédric Bakambu, Malagasy Carolus Andria, Guinean Mohamed Yattara, Algerian Adam Ounas, Senegalese Sadio Mané are the other players on two goals.

Meanwhile Ivorian midfielder Franc Kessie tops the assists chat with three after creating three against Namibia.

The Ivorian is followed by Ugandan Farouk Miya, Algerian Islam Slimani, Egypt's Ayman Ashraf, Senegal's Lamine Gassama, Ghana's Abdul Baba Rahman and Senegal's Moussa Doumbia, all of whom made two assists.

Egyptian winger Mahmond Hassan, popularly known as Trezeguet was the top dribbler in the first round with 12 followed by Senegal's Ismailla Sarr and Ugandan duo consisting of Farouk Miya and Lumala Abdu.

Despite the spectacular individual performances there were other players who ended up in the wrong books of the referee.

Burundian Christophe Nduwarugira was red carded against Madagascar, Kenya's Philemon Otieno against Senegal, and Ghanaian John Boye, the first suspended player of the CAN 2019 in the game against Benin