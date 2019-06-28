GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 28 June 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Achilles injury rules out Egypt keeper Gennesh from tournament
Mahmoud Gennesh

Egypt third-choice keeper Mahmoud Gennesh has been ruled out of the African Cup of Nations after injuring his Achilles tendon during a training session on Friday.

Gennesh earned a call-up after impressive displays with Zamalek in the Egyptian Premier League.

His heroics helped the Whites Castle to win the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup- the club's first continental title since 2003.

Gennesh injury leaves Egypt with Mohamed El-Shennawi and Ahmed El-Shennawi as their only options between the sticks.

"Scans showed that Gennesh has suffered a rupture to his Achilles tendon … it is difficult for the player to continue the tournament," the Egyptian FA said on its official Facebook page.

