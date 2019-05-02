2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Afriyie Acquah warns Ghana not to underrate Group opponents

Empoli star Afriyie Acquah says the Black Stars cannot afford to take their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group opponents lightly.

The midfielder will face defending champions Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau and Benin in Group F at the tournament this June.

''It's always difficult when you play against teams like Guinea Bissau and Benin because you don’t know what they’ve got up their sleeves. But I'm confident we can qualify out of the group,'' Acquah told FootballItalia.com

''Winning the AFCON is our major aim and we always discuss it amongst ourselves when on national duty.

''Anytime I’m given the opportunity to play for my country, I give my all. But I believe the Coach knows best when it comes who deserves a call-up.''

Acquah is seeking to play in his third Africa Cup of Nations after impressing on his debut in Equatorial Guinea [2015] where Ghana won silver.