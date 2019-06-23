2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria 2-0 Kenya - Riyad Mahrez sparkles as Foxes see off Harambee Stars

The Desert Foxes of Algeria has defeated the Harambee Stars of Kenya 2-0 at the 30 June Stadium to kick off their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign.

Manchester City winger, Riyad Mahrez impressed for the victors as they played their first Group C opener.

Not only did the English Premier League winner get on the score sheet, but he also impressed and controlled the game for his side.

Striker Baghdad Bounedjah who tormented the Kenyan team in the early minutes of the match gave the Algerians the lead from the penalty spot on the 34thminute when right-back Youcef Attal was brought down in the penalty box.

Despite taking the lead, the Dessert Foxes continued to pile pressure on their opponent and pushed for another goal that will give them insurance. Their efforts were rewarded 2 minutes to end the first half when danger man Riyad Mahrez connected beautifully to a cut-back cross from Ismael Bennacer to take make the score line 2-0.

Having resumed from the break for the second half, Mahrez continued to dictate the pace of the game for his side who tried to get more goals. They, however, failed to capitalize on the few chances that came their way and had to settle for the 2-0 victory.

The win sees Algeria leading Group C together with Senegal who also won their first match 2-0 against Tanzania earlier today.

The two teams will go head to head on June 27, 2019, at the 30 June Stadium at 20:00GMT.