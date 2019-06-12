2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria announces final 23-man squad

Algeria head coach Djamal Belmadi has named his final 23 man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

Algeria’s team boast of Star players such as Manchester City attacker Ryad Mahrez, Islam Slamini, Sofiane Feghouli and Yacine Brahimi.

Djamal Belmadi named just one local based player in Hichem Boudaoui among the final 23.

The team will travel to Egypt on 18 June for the Nations Cup were they will play Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C.

Below is the list of the final 23-man squad

Goalkeeper : Rais M'Bolhi (El Etifaq, Saudi Arabia), Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Alexandre Oukidja (FC Metz, France)

Defenders : Aassa Mandi (Betis Séville, Spain), Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes, France) , Ramy Bensebaïni (Rennes, France), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense, Portugal), Mehdi Tahrat (RC Lens, France), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Youcef Atal (OGC Nice, France), Mohamed Fares (SPAL, Italy)

Midfielders: Haris Belkebla (Brest, France), Ismael Bennacer (Empoli, Italy), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon, France), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, Turkey), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham Forest, England), Hichem Boudaoui (Paradou AC, Algeria)

Attackers : Adam Ounas (Naples, Italy), Ryad Mahrez (Manchester City, England), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahçe, Turkey), Yacine Brahimi (FC Porto, Portugal), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, Qatar), Youcef Belaïli (Espérance Tunis , Tunisia)