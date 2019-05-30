2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria coach Belmadi settles on final 23-man squad

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has announced on Tuesday his final 23-man list for next month Africa Cup of Nations that is set to be played in Egypt.

There were no big surprises as all the big names have been called with the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Yacine Brahimi, Sofiane Feghouli and Qatar-based goal scoring machine Baghdad Bounedjah.

Brest midfielder Haris Belkelba, 25, is the surprise package of Belmadi’s team as he is set to launch his international career after receiving his first ever call-up by the Desert Warriors.

However there have been some notable absentees in the squad as Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam, Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb and Hoffenheim striker Ishak Belfodil have been ruled out because of injuries.

The 1990 African Champions, who are seen as one of top favorites for this year’s title, are competing in Group C alongside Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania,

The 23-man squad

Goalkeepers : Rais M'Bolhi (El Etifaq, KSA), Azzedine Doukha (Al Raed, KSA), Alexandre Oukidja (Metz FRA)

Defenders : Aissa Mandi (Real Betis, SPA), Mehdi Zeffane (Rennes, FRA), Ramy Bensebaïni (Rennes, FRA), Rafik Halliche (Moreirense, POR), Mehdi Tahrat (Lens, FRA), Djamel Benlamri (Al Shabab, KSA), Youcef Atal (Nice, FRA), Mohamed Fares (SPAL, ITA)

Midfielders : Haris Belkebla (Brest, FRA), Ismail Bennacer (Empoli, ITA), Mehdi Abeid (Dijon, FRA), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasary, TUR), Adlene Guedioura (Nottingham, ENG), Hicham Boudaoui (PAC)

Forwards: Adam Ounas (Naples, ITA), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City, ENG), Islam Slimani (Fenerbahce, TUR), Yacine Brahimi (Porto, POR), Baghdad Bounedjah (Al Sadd, QAT), Youcef Belaïli (Espérance Tunis TUN)