2019 Africa Cup of Nations: All the games are difficult in the group- Jordan Ayew

Published on: 26 June 2019
Jordan Ayew of Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Finals football match between Ghana and Uganda at the Port Gentil Stadium in Gabon on 17 January 2017 ©Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew after Tuesday’s draw against Benin in Group F’s opening game is anticipating tougher fixtures against Cameroon and Guinea- Bissau in the up coming games.

The Black Stars drew with the Squirrels of Benin in a highly competitive game played at the Ismailia Sports Stadium which Ghana were termed as favorites to win  heading into the game.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s second game on Saturday against defending champions Cameroon Jordan expects a strong opposition from the title holders.

"All the games are difficult. It's a difficult team - Cameroon," Ayew told the media.

"We are also Ghana and we're going to do our best possible to get a good result. Winner takes all - we'll see."

