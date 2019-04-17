2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Amos Frimpong confident Ghana will progress out of Group F

Asante Kotoko defender Amos Frimpong is confident the Black Stars will progress from the group stages of the Cup of Nations in Egypt this summer.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, West Africans Guinea Bissau and Benin.

“Looking at the teams in our group, there is no doubt that we can progress to the next stage," he told Daily Graphic.

However, the 27 -year old cautioned against complacency, insisting every team wants to prove their worth at the Nations Cup.

"But we should be cautious not to look down upon any team. The players in the other teams would also want to make a name for themselves, especially when they meet the so-called giants in Africa football,” he said.

Frimpong made his debut for the national team in the friendly against Mauritania last month after he was invited for the AFCON qualifier against Kenya.

The versatile will be eyeing a place in coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the Africa Cup of Nations in June.