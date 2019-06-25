2019 Africa Cup of Nations: André Ayew becomes Ghana's AFCON top scorer; check out the full list

Ghana captain André Ayew became the nation’s all-time top scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations following his strike in the side’s 2-2 draw with Benin in the opening game of the 2019 edition in Egypt on Tuesday.

Prior to the continental football showpiece, the Swansea City forward was tied with Asamoah Gyan on eight goals apiece.

However, the 29-year-old steered clear away from the Kayserispor striker after drawing Ghana level with a low drive in the 9th minute in the victory over the Squirrels.

The Black Stars went ahead to draw the match 2-2 with their West Africa counterparts after playing large part of the second half with ten men courtesy John Boye’s 65th minute sending off.

Ghana's Afcon top scorers list below;

9 André Ayew 8 Asamoah Gyan 7 Osei Kofi 6 Wilberforce Mfum, George Alhassan, Abedi Pele

Ghana will engage Guinea-Bissau in their second group game on June 29.