2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Ayew congratulates Black Stars players despite AFCON elimination

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has applauded his teammates for playing their hearts out despite their elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars suffered an elimination after losing 5-4 on penalties to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after sharing spoils in regulation time.

Despite the team's failure to achieve their ambition, Swansea City forward Andre Ayew, who doubles as skipper of the side heaped praises on his teammates for the commitment they exhibited throughout their stay in the competition.

"We are really disappointed to have not gone through the next stage because this game was in our hands especially when we equalized but that's football and we need to take heart and stay strong and work again.

"The entire team gave their everything but like I said after the 90 minutes when the Tunisians were tired we dominated but we couldn't get the second goal. The penalty is a 50-50 game sometimes you're lucky and sometimes you're not but I want to congratulate all the players because they showed a lot of determination."

"We worked really hard from Dubai, we coped with all we wanted and fought as a team, Ghanaian and leader. No player here should be hold responsible, as a leader of the team I take all responsibilities for the players and we're going to work and make sure we come back stronger."

Tunisia will engage Madagascar in the quarterfinals stage on Thursday, July 11.