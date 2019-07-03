2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Ayew insists Black Stars were in total control in victory against Guinea-Bissau

Ghana captain Andre Ayew says Guinea-Bissau did not pose any threat to them during their 2-0 victory in the final match of Group F at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars needed to win their final group game to ensure their passage to the round of 16 of the continental football fiesta after recording two successive draws.

Following a cagey first half, the West Africa giants secured the needed three points courtesy goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey.

Several football connoisseurs including coach Kwesi Appiah were not enthused with the side’s first half display.

However, Ayew believes they managed the game in the best possible manner.

“I think the first half was good if you look at it in my perspective because Guinea-Bissau were fresh like us,” Ayew said after the match.

“It was a difficult game but we controlled it because we had the best chances. We could have scored and open up in the first half but we stayed true to our game.”

“When you have a team like Ghana and our offensive power, as long as we don’t concede and stay tactically we can get a goal and that’s our strength and we’re sticking with that because we’ve have recorded two clean sheets.

“We need keep working hard, and the fans should also keep supporting us and we’re going to give hundred percent,” Ayew deduced.

Ghana will engage the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 stage.

The match is scheduled to come off on Monday, July 8.