2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Andre Ayew will lead us to the promise land - Hon. Asiamah

Minister of Youth and Sports Hon. Isaac Asiamah believes new Black Stars captain has the zeal to lead the nation to glory at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

Ayew led the Black Satellites to victory in 2009 U-20 World Cup in Egypt after overcoming Brazil on penalties in the final and Hon. Asiamah believes he can replicate the feat at the AFCON in Egypt.

"My capable captain, I was with him in Egypt in 2009 and I saw team work for him as we won the U-20 World Cup in Egypt and we are going to do it again."

"We are bringing the cup once again so team work is critical this endeavor and I have the assurance from this team that they will do whatever they can to raise the image of Ghana."

"I can assure that they are going to subdue their individual ego and die for mother Ghana because Ghanaians are thirsty for cup so we are calling on Ghanaians to pray for the team, support them to ensure that our return we come with the cup," Asiamah stated

Nana Addo hosted the Black Stars in a farewell dinner as the team is expected to pitch camp in Dubai from June 1.