2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Andy Yiadom confident Ghana can win the tournament

Black Stars right back Andy Yiadom is confident Ghana can win the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars had a false start to the competition after they were held by Benin, and were also reduced to ten men for most part of the game.

However, Yiadom who lasted the entire duration of the game remains optimistic of Ghana's chances at the tournament in Egypt.

“It’s a really tough group, in AFCON you can’t take anything for granted, there’s no easy game in this tournament,' he told the readingchronicle.com.

“With Cameroon especially, they won it last year and they’ve got a really good squad this time.

“We’ve got a really good squad too, with players who are doing it in leagues all across Europe and playing well.

“People are expecting us to do well, and we want to do the best we can in the tournament. It’s a great experience for me and I’ll want to do my best before coming back to Reading.”

The Black Stars will next face Cameroon on Saturday.