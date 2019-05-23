GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Arsenal U14 coach Simon Copley part of Ghana backroom staff

Published on: 23 May 2019
Simon Copley

Arsenal U14 head coach Simon Copley has been included in Ghana's technical team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 74-year-old will serve as a physical trainer before and during the tournament in Egypt.

Copley, who holds a UEFA A Licence, will travel with the team to Dubai for pre-tournament camping.

He joined Arsenal in February 2015 after working with fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

Copley also previously coached for his hometown club - Dartford Football Club.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F.

