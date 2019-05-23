2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Arsenal U14 coach Simon Copley part of Ghana backroom staff

Arsenal U14 head coach Simon Copley has been included in Ghana's technical team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 74-year-old will serve as a physical trainer before and during the tournament in Egypt.

Copley, who holds a UEFA A Licence, will travel with the team to Dubai for pre-tournament camping.

He joined Arsenal in February 2015 after working with fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

Copley also previously coached for his hometown club - Dartford Football Club.

Ghana will face defending champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea Bissau in Group F.