2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan claims he is fit to start against Guinea-Bissau

Asamoah Gyan claims he is fit to start for Ghana on Tuesday against Guinea-Bissau in a must-win Group F clash.

The country's all-time top scorer played his first match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday when he came on in the 78th minute to replace Kwadwo Asamoah.

Gyan impressed and he is looking at starting against the debutants in Suez.

''Every player wants to play but at the end of the day, the coach takes the decision,'' the Kayserispor striker said.

''I just have to be mentally and physically ready for the game and anytime I’m given the opportunity, I can also prove my worth, and I’m ready now.''