2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan coy on retirement from Ghana duty

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan may have played his last game for Ghana after their penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 on Monday.

The Black Stars quest of ending their 37-year title drought was quashed following a 5-4 penalty loss to Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

Yassine Khenissi gave the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia the lead in the 73rd-minute but their substitute Rami Bedoui headed an own goal in the closing moments to force extra-time.

Ghana could not progress into the quarterfinals stage after Caleb Ekuban missed their third kick during the shootout as the North Africans won 5-4.

In the aftermath of the match, Gyan who replaced captain Andre Ayew in the 84th minute, could not confirm his retirement from the team but claimed it could be his last outing in the tournament.

"I don't really know right now but it could be my last Africa Cup of Nations but you might never know, I have to go home and think about it."

Gyan, who has featured in seven AFCON tournaments, is Ghana's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals.