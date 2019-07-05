2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan downplays Black Stars injury concern ahead of Tunisia showdown

Black Stars General captain Asamoah Gyan has shrugged off injury report in the team's camp ahead of their round of 16 clash against Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The West Africa giants giants will engage the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in a repeat of the 2012 edition at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

But the Black Stars have been hit with injury concerns ahead of the crucial encounter, but Gyan insists they have enough arsenals to deal with the situation.

“Coach Kwesi Appiah selected 23 good players for the tournament, because we know about how things could work out concerning injuries," Gyan told GNA.

“Any player called upon would give out his best; we have the young ones that played against Guinea Bissau and played a part in the victory that sent us through to the next stage of the competition. We all know injuries are part of what we do, so when it comes we find a way to deal with it.

“The injured players would be taken care of; though we don’t know how long it’s going to keep them out but we all know it is part of our job and we need to stay focused and keep fighting to win for Ghana,” he concluded.

It would be recalled that prior to the tournament, defender, Musa Nuhu was granted permission to travel back to his club after picking up an injury at the team’s training camp at Dubai, which ruled him out of the tournament.

It was followed by winger Christian Atsu who was also ruled out of the tournament after picking a hamstring injury just 15 minutes into Ghana’s goalless draw against Cameroon.

Defender Jonathan Mensah and Thomas Agyapong also picked up various degrees of injury that forced them out in Ghana’s final Group F match, forcing coach Kwesi Appiah to call on Joseph Aidoo to partner John Boye at the heart of defense against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau, as Ghana went on to secure a 116th qualification meeting against Tunisia on Monday.

Gyan also expressed the belief that it was too early to talk about lifting the trophy at the 32nd edition of the AFCON, though Ghana remains among the favourites.

According to him, they came to the tournament with the intention of winning just like any other country but football has evolved so much that they have to put in so much effort to be crowned victors.

“It is too early to talk about winning the cup, because we still have some games to go and we are focused on our next opponent.

“We would give it our all to get to our target but we need to be ready and focused for our next game, then gradually we would be making a head way.

“Ghanaians should keep praying for us and we would make sure we do our best. We have a long journey and would give our best,” he added.

A goal each from Jordan Ayew and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the 46th and 72nd minute respectively sealed the day for Ghana as they beat a stubborn Guinea-Bissau after the poor first performance.