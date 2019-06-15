2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan fails to make Ghana's starting line-up in final friendly against South Africa

Asamoah Gyan may not be a starter at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to make Ghana's starting line up for their final preparatory match against South Africa.

In what is considered to be Ghana's first choice eleven for the tournament, Jordan Ayew has been picked to lead the attack ahead of the veteran striker.

This comes after Gyan was benched in the first friendly against Namibia last week.

This gives a hint that the record goal scorer for the team will be used as a substitute in Egypt.

The match which is scheduled to kick off at 17h30(13:30GMT) is expected to be Ghana’s last training match as they prepare for the continent’s showpiece competition.