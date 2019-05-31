2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan preaches UNITY ahead AFCON

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan believes with a holistic plan for the team to end their 37-year title drought ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt is to be united.

Last week, Gyan was named general captain of the side, with André Ayew appointed as his successor.

Despite losing the armband, Gyan is gearing up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, and ahead of the nation's tilt for a first AFCON victory in 37 years, the forward is preaching unity amongst his teammates in order to annex the coveted trophy.

“24 countries have the chance to win but it depends on team work in camp, this is not a one man sport like boxing but rather football is about unity,” Gyan told Oyerepa FM.

“When going to tournaments like this I recuse myself from predicting because it's easier said than done, anyone can say Ghana will lift the trophy, pastors, religious leaders will say theirs but at the end of the day, if we don't put in any effort, that's when we are going to laugh at the wrong side of our mouth.”

“That's why am preaching unity, team work. Should we be united and get everything right, I’m sure we can clinch the trophy for Ghana,” he deduceed.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

Ghana have been drawn in Group F alongside Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.