2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Asamoah Gyan reveals readiness for AFCON start against Guinea Bissau

Forward Asamoah Gyan says he is ready for a starting role in coach Kwesi Appiah team at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

The striker has played only 13 minutes of football at the Nations Cup but looks poised to start against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday.

Ghana are yet to record a win at the competition, after drawing their first two games against Benin and Cameroon.

The Black Stars have to beat Guinea Bissau to progress to the last 16 of the competition.

“Every player wants to play but at the end of the day, the coach takes the decision," the 33 year-old said.

“I just have to be mentally and physically ready for the game and anytime I’m given the opportunity, I can also prove my worth, and I’m ready now,” Gyan added.

The Black Stars have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 in Libya, with the current crop of players determined to end the 37-year wait for the title.