2019 Africa Cup of Nations: AshGold CEO Fred Acheampong gets Assistant General Coordinator job for Group C venue

AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Frederick Acheampong has been appointed Assistant General Coordinator for the 30 June Stadium in Cairo for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He will assist Equatoguinean Amadeo Nguema who is the General Cordintaor as the decide time for team coaches to leave the hotels to the stadium, how the security will be positioned and control the different access zones and if there is a medical emergency.

Acheampong will help his team organize all the six matches in Group C for Senegal, Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania.

The venue will also host one Round of 16 match, 1 quarter final and one semi-final match at the tournament.

He becomes the fourth Ghanaian after George Afriyie (Match Commissioner in Suez), Ibrahim Sannie-Darra (Media Coordinator) and Dr Prince Pambo ( Venue Medical Officer) to get jobs at the tournament in Egypt.

Last month, the trained journalist was acted in the same capacity for the CAF Champions League final first leg in Rabat between Wydad and Esperance of Tunisia

He has garnered massive experience in the field since he was enrolled last year (in May).

Acheampong has helped organize several CAF inter-clubs competitions like TP Mazembe vrs Ismaily, Gor Mahia vrs RS Berkane (Confederation CUp quarter final final), Enyimba vrs Raja Casablanca (Confederation Cup semi final) just to mention a few.