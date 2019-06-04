2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey latest to report in Ghana's camping base in Dubai

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has joined the Black Stars pre-tournament training camp in Dubai.

The midfield ace missed the team's opening session on Monday in the Gulf country.

This increases the number of players in camp to 24 as they continue training at the Jeber Ali facility in Dubai.

Partey joined his teammates at the JA Palm Tree Court Hotel for some beach and gym work.

The 25-year-old had a successful season in the Spanish La Liga where he scored three goals in 32 appearances.

Partey will be heading for his second Africa Cup of Nations if he makes Ghana's final 23-man squad.