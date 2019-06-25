2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Augustine Arhinful calls for support ahead of Benin clash

Former Ghana International Augustine Arhinful is calling on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars as the team takes on Benin in its first game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana will play Benin at the Ismailia Sports Stadium in Group F’s second game of the day.

According to the ex-Black Stars striker, the people of Ghana must show nationalism and rally behind the flag.

“We have to unite behind the flag because it is our identity. We need to rally behind the team. Sometimes is shocking to hear Ghanaians predicting doom for the national team when they are able to play”, he told New Mercury FM.