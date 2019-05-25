2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Baba Armando backs André Ayew to lead Black Stars to glory in Egypt

Former Ghana attacker Baba Armando Adamu believes André Ayew has what it takes to lead the Black Stars to end their 37-year trophy drought after the Fenerbahce star was named the team's substantive captain.

On Friday, Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah appointed Ayew as the permanent captain of the team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This follows a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

The 29-year-old replaces Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

According to Armando, the former Olympique Marseille forward has shown tremendous leadership qualities and will be able to take the team to greater heights.

“Dede (Andre Ayew) is like a younger brother to me. He is an excellent player and has shown since infancy that he has the charisma to lead.” Armando told footballmadeinghana.com

“He did it with the Under 20 in Egypt in 2009 and several times that Gyan was indisposed or on the bench he stepped in perfectly. This is not new to him, we will support him in all areas for him to succeed.”

Armando who scored for Ghana in our last Group game against Zimbabwe in the 2006 African Cup of Nations Tournament in Egypt is currently the sporting director of one of the lower division clubs in Dubai, UAE.