2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Being in the last 8 is a great achievement for us- Benin coach Michel Dussuyer

Benin coach Michel Dussuyer says reaching the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations is a great achievement for his team.

The surprise quarter finalist shocked Morocco in the last 16, and are looking forward to another upset against the Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Even though they are yet to win a game at the tournament, Michel Dussuyer is aware of the threat carried by Senegal but hopes their fairytale run continues.

"We are in a rising curve and we are going to make a great match to continue our adventure. The fact of being among the top eight teams in Africa is a great achievement for Benin who will play without pressure because all the pressure will be on Senegal," he said in a pre-match conference.

"They are a very good team with tactical and physical qualities. Senegal are here to play for the title. In this kind of matches, every detail counts and we must stay focused throughout the match because we are determined to go as far as possible," he concluded.

Favourites Senegal reached the quarter finals after a hard fought 1-0 win over Uganda.