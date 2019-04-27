2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin captain Salomon Junior upbeat about their chances in Group F

Benin captain Salomon Junior is optimistic about their chances of qualifying to the second round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to come off in Egypt.

The Squirrels have been draw in Group F alongside Ghana, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau.

Several pundits have already tipped Ghana and defending champions Cameroon to pick the two qualifying tickets from the group.

But according to the hard-tackling guardsman, though it will be stern to qualify from the group, they will give in their all to ensure their dreams become reality.

“Yeah it is a very difficult group because we have Ghana, we also have the defending champions Cameroon in our group and we also have Guinea, so is a very tough group.”

He added, “It is not going to be easy because the so called big teams are in our group, In Africa there are no big teams in football, we will give our best to see what comes out of it.

“We gonna take it match by match, being our first game is going to be against Ghana, we know is going to be difficult match but we will give it all and make sure we try to win and from there we move ahead.”

The Africa cup of Nations is expected to kick off in June 21st with the first game of tournament being between Host Egypt and Zimbabwe.