2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin captain Sessegnon suspended for opener against Ghana

Benin will play their opening match at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ghana without star performer Stéphane Sessègnon following a suspension.

The Squirrels captain will be serving his last suspension of three games after being sent off against Algeria in their fourth group game during the qualifiers.

The 34-year-old sat out of the games against Gambia and Togo and will miss the AFCON opener against the Black Stars in Ismailia to complete his suspension.

However, the former Paris Saint Germain midfielder will be available to face Guinea Bissau and Cameroon in their subsequent Group F fixtures in Egypt.