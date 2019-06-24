2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin coach Michel Dussuyer broods over Sessègnon‘s absence ahead of Ghana clash

Benin gaffer Michel Dussuyer has bemoaned the absence of his talisman Stéphane Sessègnon in their Africa Cup of Nations Cup Group F opener against Ghana on Tuesday.

Benin will engage their West Africa counterparts in the opening game of Group F at the ongoing AFCON in Ismailia.

But the Squirrels will miss the services of star man and captain Sessègnon through suspension after being sent off against Algeria in their fourth math during the qualifying series.

However, the French trainer insists he has adequately prepared his side to cope in the former West Bromwich Albion star’s absence.

“Of course the absence of certain players in the team is affecting us but we know our first game is against Ghana and we are determined to give a good account of our game and we have prepared for that so that the absence won’t affect us” Michel told reporters in his pre-match presser.

Sessègnon will be available to face Guinea Bissau and Cameroon in their subsequent Group F fixtures in Egypt.