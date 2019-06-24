2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin coach Michel Dussuyer not frightened by big names in Ghana squad

Head coach of the Squirrels of Benin, Michel Dussyer says his side is not worried by the big names in the Ghana team ahead of the AFCON opener on Tuesday.

The Squirrels face a daunting task against the four times African champions in the group opener in Ismailia.

However, experienced coach Michel Dussuyer is not worried about the history of his West African rivals and insists his team is gunning for the ultimate in Egypt.

"Ghana has big players like Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Wakaso, Atsu, Boye and many others. But we have a target to also win the tournament so we're determined, " Michel Dussuyer said in a pre-match conference.

Benin are making their fourth appearance at the continental championship but are yet to win a game after losing all their games in Tunisia 2004 and Ghana 2008.

They have picked only a point in three AFCON's after a 2-2 draw with Mozambique in 2010.

Despite their poor records at the tournament, Les Écureuils will be count on Michel Dussuyer's experience and records at the competition if they are to make a mark.