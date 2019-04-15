2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin coach Michel Dussuyer weary of Ghana threat in Group F

Head coach of Benin, Michel Dussuyer has admitted Ghana and Cameroon are threat to his sides chances of progress in the Nations Cup.

The Squirrels were drawn in Group F of the Cup of Nations against defending Champions Cameroon, four times champions Ghana and minnows Guinea Bissau.

The experience manager, who is is having his second spell with the West African nation is poised on leading the country progress from the group stages.

“We know that there are big teams at this CAN. With Cameroon and Ghana, we are served,” he told Radio France Internationale (RFI).

“As for Guinea-Bissau, it’s a team that has been growing for years and has qualified for a CAN 2017 in which it finished making a good impression on its group.

“She is completing a group that will be hard for us.”

Benin start their campaign in Egypt with the big clash against Ghana in Ismailia.