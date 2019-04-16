2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin star Steve Mounie describes group F as a tough one

Benin international Steve Mounie has expressed delight in his country's return to the Nations Cup but describe Group F as a tough group.

The Squirrels were drawn against holders Cameroon, four times champions Ghana and minnows Guinea Bissau.

Benin open their campaign against the Black Stars of Ghana, with the Huddersfield forward yearning for a first win at the competition.

"If we get our first win, it will be historic - so first of all win a game, try to go through the groups and we'll see what happens," he told BBC Sport.

"To be honest it's a tough group we have to take our chance, to do our best on the pitch and make proud our country, make the people of Benin proud."

The West African's are in search their first ever Nations Cup win after just a draw and eight defeats.

After playing Ghana, Benin will play Guinea Bissau in in their second game before engaging champions Cameoon in the final group game.