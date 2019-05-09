2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin line up warm-up games against Mauritania, Tunisia and Guinea

Ghana's opening Group F opponents Benin have announced pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendlies against Mauritania, Tunisia and Guinea.

The Squirrels are billed to play Mauritania on 11 June before facing the Carthage Eagles six days later.

Two days to the start of the tournament, Benin will play the Syli Nationale.

Head coach Michel Dussuyer hopes his side will be in top shape for their opener against 24 June.

They will also face Guinea-Bissau on 29 June and their final match against holders Cameroon on 2 July.