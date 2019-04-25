2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Benin striker Mickaël Poté confident Squirrels will progress from Group F

Benin striker Mickaël Franck Poté claims their group at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is very tough and a big challenge.

The Squirrels were drawn alongside holders Cameroon, four-time winners Ghana and Guinea Bissau in Group F during the draw ceremony two weeks aback in Cairo.

Poté said: "This is a group we will say is very strong. We have the defending champions in the group, it is exciting and a big challenge."

Despite describing the group as a tough one, Poté believes he and his teammates have the abilities to make it out of the pool.

"Now we have arrived at a stage where we have good faith in ourselves and our abilities to make exploits,'' he added.

''It was demonstrated during the qualifiers. We are going to Egypt as warriors."

Poté, 34, will be making his second appearance at Africa's flagship football tournament after featuring in two games in 2010 in Angola.

Benin will play their first game against Ghana before taking on Guinea Bissau and Cameroon subsequently.

By Nuhu Adams