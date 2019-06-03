2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars begin preparations today ahead of tourney

The Black Stars of Ghana will today begin preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.

The team left Ghana over the weekend in batches to Abu Dhabi where they will be camping for the next three weeks. The first team left on Saturday evening while the last and final batch left on Sunday evening to the base.

The full complement of the squad is expected to arrive in the team’s camp this morning, Monday, June 3 as Ghana Coach Kwasi Appiah and his side prepare for Africa’s flagship football competition.

Kwasi Appiah will hold his first training session later today as he begins to analyse his players before he prunes down his final squad to 23 for the tournament.

The players called up will also use this period to justify themselves to the Technical team for selection.

The Black Stars will take on Namibia in their first international friendly on June 9 and play South Africa five days’ after for the second game.

Team Ghana is expected to arrive in Egypt for the tournament on June 20, five days before their opening Group F match against the Squirrels of Benin at the Ismailia Stadium.

Goalkeepers

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa, Lawrence Ati- Zigi (Sochaux, Montbeliard, France), and Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Defenders

John Boye (Metz, France), Andy Yiadom (Reading, England), Abdul Baba Rahman (Reims, France), Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepe A.S, Turkey), Kassim Nuhu, (Hoffeinham, Germany,) Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC, USA), Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belguim), Nuhu Musa (St Gallen, Switzerland), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir, Turkey), and Mohammed Alhassan (Hearts of Oak, Ghana)

Midfielders

Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Kwadwo Asamoah (Internazionle, Italy), Ebenezer Ofori (New York FC, USA), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Andre Ayew ( Fenerbache, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki, Serbia), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Yaw Yeboah (Numancia, Spain), Abdul Fatawu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana).

Strikers

Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Abdul Majeed Waris ( Nantes, France), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) and Kwabena Owusu (Leganes, Spain).