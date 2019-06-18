2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingson optimistic of Ghana ending 37-year title drought

Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer Richard Kingson has reiterated his belief that the current crop of players in the national team has what it takes to end the nation's 37-year title drought at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

Kwesi Appiah's side have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

Kingson, who recently led Teshie-based outfit Emmanuel FC to win the maiden Jordan Anagblah Memorial Cup, expressed optimism that the current Black Stars, with lots of promising young talents would make the country proud in Egypt.

“We have to focus on ourselves. We have lots of young players and the cohesion among the players is right so everything is possible," Kingson told GHANAsoccernet.com

“We have a chance of winning the tournament because, we have a great team to do that, but we'll need the prayers of every Ghanaian to make it happen."

"I'm sure there's a doubt lingering on the minds of some Ghanaians because we failed to win any of our two friendly games but it's all part of the preparations and we're trying out new system which will take little time to sit well with the team. In the second half against South Africa it manifested but I'm sure we'll perfect it before we play our first game against Benin on June 25."

“The boys have exhibited some level of zeal throughout our camping here in Dubai and we hope to continue on that path during the competition.

Placed in Group F with Benin, Guinea-Bissau and defending champions Cameroon.

Ghana will engage the Squirrels of Benin in the opening fixture of the group on June 25.