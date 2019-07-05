2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars have a proud record against last 16 opponents Tunisia

Black Stars tackle Tunisia in the Round of 16 of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Monday and do so having never lost to the Carthage Eagles in previous meetings.

In a total of seven meetings, the Black Stars have won six and drawn one.

Aside from their first-ever encounter in 1963 which ended in a one-all draw Ghana have won their last six games against Tunisia.

Ghana beat Tunisia en route to winning all their four Africa Cup of Nations titles- 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.

The Black Stars won the last meeting 2-1 with goals from Andre Ayew and John Mensah in 2012.

Below is Ghana’s head to head against Tunisia

AFCON Records

1963 Ghana 1 -1 Tunisia

1965 Tunisia 2 - 3 Ghana

1978 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia

1982 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia

1996 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia

1998 Ghana 2 - 0 Tunisia

2012 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia

Played 7 matches

Ghana wins - 6

Draw - 1

Tunisia wins - 0