2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars have a proud record against last 16 opponents Tunisia

Black Stars tackle Tunisia in the Round of 16 of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Monday and do so having never lost to the Carthage Eagles in previous meetings.
In a total of seven meetings, the Black Stars have won six and drawn one.
Aside from their first-ever encounter in 1963 which ended in a one-all draw Ghana have won their last six games against Tunisia.
Ghana beat Tunisia en route to winning all their four Africa Cup of Nations titles- 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.
The Black Stars won the last meeting 2-1 with goals from Andre Ayew and John Mensah in 2012.
Below is Ghana’s head to head against Tunisia
AFCON Records
1963 Ghana 1 -1 Tunisia
1965 Tunisia 2 - 3 Ghana
1978 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia
1982 Ghana 1 - 0 Tunisia
1996 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia
1998 Ghana 2 - 0 Tunisia
2012 Ghana 2 - 1 Tunisia
Played 7 matches
Ghana wins - 6
Draw - 1
Tunisia wins - 0