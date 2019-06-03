2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars head to Jeber Ali facility for first training

The Black Stars team will begin training this afternoon in Dubai as preparations starts for the Nation Cup in Egypt this summer.

The team left its base at the JA Palm Tree Court Hotel to begin their first training at the Jeber Ali training facility in Dubai.

Most of the players have arrived in the United Arab Emirates with the exception of Ebenezer Ofori and Thomas Partey.

The pair are expected to arrive this evening as Kwesi Appiah fine tune his team for the competition in Egypt.

Twenty-nine players were invited for the pre-AFCON camping in Dubai, where the number will be pruned to 23.

The Black Stars are chasing an elusive fifth nations cup title after last winning it in 1982.

The team has been paired alongside champions Cameroon, Guniea Bissau and Benin in group F of the Africa Cup of Nations.