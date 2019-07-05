2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars hitman Jordan Ayew not surprised by red-hot form at AFCON

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew says he is not baffled by his superb goal return for the Black Stars at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ayew is the leading scorer for the Black Stars having netted two goals in three games during the group stages.

The Swansea City poacher's goal scoring earned him a place in CAF’s team of the group stages.

Ahead of Ghana's Round of 16 showdown against Tunisia, the 27-year-old has indicated that he is reaping the fruit of hardwork hence not surprised by his current form.

“I’m not surprised because I have confidence in myself,” Jordan told Citi Sports in an interview.

“I know that I just need to keep on working hard. The things people are now seeing, I’ve always known I’m capable of doing it.

“It’s not anything that’s a surprise to me. Maybe it’s a surprise to a lot of people but not to me,” he said.

Ghanaians will be hoping Jordan continues his scoring streak when they take on Tunisia in the round of 16 on Monday at the Ismailia stadium.