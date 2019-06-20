2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars kingpin Christian Atsu makes retirement claim ahead of AFCON

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has claimed that most of the Black Stars players will hang up their boots should they fail to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which is scheduled to come off in Egypt on Friday, June 21.

Ghana are seeking to win their first title in 37 years, having won their last title in 1982.

The West Africa powerhouse have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

According to the 27-year-old Newcastle winger, there is a possibility of Black Stars' players retiring from national duty if they do not clinch the title.

“This is what the whole country wants. We have not won this trophy for 37 years despite all the good players this country has produced.

“I think if we get all the support we need, we can win it this year. Because if we don’t win it, many people are going to retire,” Atsu stated in an interview with Football Made in Ghana.

Ghana will begin their campaign against Benin on Tuesday, June 25, at the Ismiali Stadium.