2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars leave Dubai for Egypt

The Black Stars of Ghana have left their training camp of Dubai for Cairo ahead of the start of the Nations Cup on Friday.

The team led by Kwesi Appiah and his technical members together with the playing body departed the Asian country for North Africa ahead of the start 32nd Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars have been training in the United Emirates for almost three weeks and played two pre-AFCON friendlies against Namibia and South frica.

Even though they lost to Namibia and drew with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the team is poised to end Ghana's 37-year wait for the AFCON title.

The Black Stars will be based in Ismailli, where they will play two of their group games before moving to Suez for another game.

Ghana has been drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.

The four times African champions open their campaign against fellow West Africans Benin on June 25.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin