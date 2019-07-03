2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars resume training after win over Guinea-Bissau

The Black Stars have returned to training after dispatching Guinea-Bissau to reach the last 16 of the Nations Cup.

Ghana defeated the Djurtus 2-0 to progress to the last 16 on Tuesday night, where they set up a date with North Africans Tunisia.

The team has quickly return to practice as the players shake up following a difficult encounter against the Guineans.

Coach Kwesi Appiah will send the players through light training to keep them sharp ahead of the big clash on Monday.

Thomas Agyepong who picked up an injury in the opening game against Benin is expected to join full training in the coming games.