2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars technical team donates to Teshie Children's Home

The Black Stars technical team has made donation to the Teshie Children's Home in Accra to improve Ghana's fortunes at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah led his backroom staff to give by bags of rice, packs toilet rolls, cartons of Milk and Milo as well as soft drinks to the orphanage.

The donation is valued at GH¢10,000 ( US$ 2,000)

''We all know that we are going to the AFCON and we need the blessings of the nation so this morning we decided to come to Osu Children Home to come and see our children who are here without parents,'' he said.

''I think doing this we ask God to bless us to make an impact at the AFCON.

''We have been doing it [donation]. This is about the second time and we are going to do it again before we leave for the tournament.''

Ghana will face Benin, Guinea Bissau and Cameroon at the tournament which runs from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.