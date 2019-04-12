2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars to camp for three weeks ahead of tourney

Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that his team will camp for about three weeks before they fly out to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, the Black Stars are set to pitch camp in Qatar ahead of the tournament.

"Once our team is selected for the AFCON, we will be in camp for about three weeks and there are a whole lot of issues we will try to address before we go and also make sure the players are up to the level we want for the tournament. Most of the players i have a lot of believe in them", Kwesi Appiah told the media.

Ghana have been unseeded in today's draw to be held in front of the Sphinx and Pyramids just outside of Egypt’s capital Cairo.

The West Africa powerhouse have been seeded into pot 2 alongside Mali, DR Congo, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Guinea ahead of today's draw.

The competition is scheduled to commence from June 21 to July 19.