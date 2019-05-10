2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars to camp in Dubai, Normalisation Committee chief Dr Amoah reveals

Ghana FA Normalization Committee chairman Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed the Black Stars will camp in Dubai to prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier, there were reports of a trip to Abu Dhabi but it looks like plans have changed.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Black Stars will play South Africa and a yet-to-be named opponent.

"He [Kwesi Appiah] has the total support of the president. We are camping in Dubai, where we will play two friendly matches. After that, we will march to Egypt for the tournament and I can say on authority that the Black Stars will reside in the best hotels in Egypt,'' Amoah said on Good Evening Ghana.

"We have visited where the team will be training and everything is in place. Everything has been made available to ensure Ghana win the AFCON in Egypt.

"I'll only urge Ghanaians to support Kwesi Appiah when he announces his squad because he will need the support of every Ghanaian to win the trophy.''

The Black Stars will start training a non-residential training camp in Accra before heading to the Gulf for acclimatization and preparations.