2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Black Stars will get better as competition heats up - Kasim Nuhu

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu says the performances of the Black Stars will get better as the tournament goes on.

The Black Stars are without a win in the tournament after drawing their last two games against Benin and Cameroon in Group F.

The Hoffeinhem defender has been impressive at the back for the Black Stars and also impressed with the performance of the team.

Despite the slow start to the tournament from the Black Stars, Kasim Nuhu believes the performance of the team will improve as tournament becomes keenly contested.

“As the competition grows, we are becoming better. The second game shows how the team is progressing. We are still training and preparing for Guinea-Bissau to make sure we qualify to the next round”

Kassim Nuhu who is making his debut in the AFCON will miss Ghana’s final group game against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday at the Suez Sports Stadium due to suspension.

Ghana will need a win against Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday to progress to the next round.