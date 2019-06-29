GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Boost for Cameroon as Collins Fai returns ahead of Ghana clash

Published on: 29 June 2019
Cameroon have been handed a massive boost following the return of right-back Collins Fai ahead of Saturday's Africa Cup of Nation Group F clash against Ghana.

Fai was suspended for their opening clash with Guinea-Bissau following accumulation of yellow cards.

The versatile Standard Liege defender will however be returning for the game against Ghana after serving the suspension.

“Yes, Fai is a very good player. We had someone who played in his absence but we are very happy Fai is returning for the game against Ghana,” Seedorf stated.

Cameroon will face Ghana in the second Group F encounter at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday evening.

