2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Burundi names final AFCON squad

Stoke City Star Saido Berahino headlines Burundi’s final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Burundi will be making their first appearance at this year’s competition.

Head Coach of the Swallows in the war Olivier Niyungeko did not name any local based player in his squad for the tournament.

Burundi drew with African powerhouse Algeria in a friendly game played on Tuesday as part of their preparations for the tournament.

Burundi will take on Nigeria on June 22 in their first game before Madagascar and Guinea in their subsequent matches.

Below is the final 23-man squad for the tournament

Goalkeepers : Jonathan Nahimana (KMC, Tanzania), Justin Ndikumana (Sofapaka, Kenya), Mac Arthur Arakaza (Lusaka Dybamos, Zambia)

Defenders : Moussa Omar (Sofapaka, Kenya), Christophe Nduwarugira (Amora FC, Portugal), Abdoul Karim Nizigiyimana Vipers SC, Uganda), Frederic Nsabiyumva (Chippa United, South Africa), David Nshimirimana (Mukura, Rwanda), Omar Ngando (AS Kigali, Rwanda)

Midfielders : Pierre Kwizera dit Pierrot (Al-Orouba, Oman), Gael Bigirimana (Hibernian, Scotland), Gael Duhayindavyi (Mukura, Rwanda), Shassiri Nahimana (Al-Mujazzal, Saudi Arabia), Enock Sabumukama (Zesco United, Zambia)

Forwards: Shabani Hussein (Ethiopian Coffee, Ethiopia), Mohamed Amissi (NAC Breda, Holland), Selemani Ndikumana (Al-Adalh, Saudi Arabia), Cedric Amissi (Al-Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mustafa Francis (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Saido Berahino (Stoke City, England), Fiston Abdoul Razak (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Laudit Mavugo (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Elvis Kamsoba (Melbourne Victory, Australia).